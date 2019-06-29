Jon Watts reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

After actor Tom Holland, director Jon Watts too reacted to actor Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting that she was a part of 'Spider-Man

The film's director told Weekly at this week's world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which is also helmed by him, that he had no hard feelings over the hilarious clip, in which Paltrow absolutely refused to accept her co-star Jon Favreau's assertions that they had a scene together in the film.

"I totally get it. When we shot that scene it happened so quickly that I was not surprised that she just thought that was Avengers," Watts said, adding, "because she doesn't really even see Tom Holland [Spider-Man] in the scene, he's gone by the time she steps in. So she shows up and does the scene with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr., she's going to think that's the Avengers."

"I thought it was so hilarious," he added.

The moment, which went viral, was captured as a part of Favreau's new Netflix cooking show with celebrity chef Roy Choi, 'The Chef Show'.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which follows Holland's character Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip, is the first Marvel movie to follow 'Avengers: Endgame', and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watts stated that he felt pressured with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' coming after that box office behemoth, but he said that he channelled that into the film.

"I saw it as an opportunity. So many crazy things happened in Endgame and there's so many unanswered questions. I thought this was an opportunity to not only answer those questions but to show the world what the MCU might look like moving forward," he explained.

Holland and Favreau reprise their roles in the upcoming movie, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jacob Batalon. It hits the theatres on July 2.

