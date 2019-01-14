Donkey milk soap becomes star attraction at organic festival in Chandigarh

-
Soaps made from donkey's milk stole the show at 'Women of India Organic Festival' in Chandigarh on Monday.
The Delhi-based startup 'Organiko' caught customers' attention at the sixth edition of the festival organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development with their unique organic product.
The stall was visited by many people who were curious to see these soaps made of donkey's milk.
Explaining the inspiration behind the product, Pooja Kaul, founder of 'Organiko' claimed donkey's milk consists of many anti-ageing properties, Skin nourishment components and healing properties.
"It is believed that Donkey milk contains antibacterial components that can help you fight acne, skin infection, and sometimes eczema," Puja claimed.
The soaps are made with a combination of Donkey Milk and five different oils.
She also added that the product has gained popularity in many other states. "The demand for our products is maximum in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. People, there are much aware of the benefits of donkey milk because they consume Donkey milk. In India 1 litre of Donkey milk is worth 1000 Rs."
Speaking about the startup, Puja said, "As part of our startup, we collaborate with daily wage labourers who own donkeys. We buy milk from these families at the rate of Rs 2,000 per letter.
