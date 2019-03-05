'Simplicity & Wisdom' authored by Dinesh Shahra launched in presence of Swami Omanand Saraswati

Famous Industrialist and Philanthropist Dinesh Shahra's book, 'Simplicity & Wisdom' was launched in recently. The book is dedicated to Late eminent Vedanti Swami Pragananandji.

The book was formally launched by Swami Omanand Saraswati, of Omanand Yogashram. Also, present on the occasion was - Sushil Doshi, Indian journalist, writer, along with other members of the Shahra family. This book is primarily aimed at offering saintly and guidance to lead a content and happy life.

"Vedantic thought reiterates the need to 'move on' in life to discover your true potential. The of can simplify even the most complicated challenges of life. Simplicity & as a book can serve the purpose of being a ready reckoner to rely on, to deal with complex emotional challenges of our day-to-day life", said

"Wisdom of spiritual Masters like Late Guru Swami Pragyananand ji is a heritage of entire humanity. I am privileged to be the means to bring it in public space by the medium of this book. Through this book, my objective is to help promote Vedantic Wisdom and thus simplify life's most complex challenges", said Dinesh Shahra, Eminent Industrialist & Philanthropist on the occasion of the launch. This story is provided by BusinessWireIndia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)