'Simplicity & Wisdom' authored by Dinesh Shahra launched in presence of Swami Omanand Saraswati

-
ALSO READ
Urdu writer Qazi Abdussattar passes away
PM Modi hails Pramukh Swami on his 98th birth anniversary
Governor of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi launches book dedicated to Swami Pragyananandji at the Kumbh Mela
Elated Padma Shri awardees thank Centre for accolade
Follow Swami Vivekananda's teachings to bring positive change
-
Famous Industrialist and Philanthropist Dinesh Shahra's book, 'Simplicity & Wisdom' was launched in Indore recently. The book is dedicated to Late eminent Vedanti Swami Pragananandji.
The book was formally launched by Swami Omanand Saraswati, Head of Omanand Yogashram. Also, present on the occasion was Padma Shri - Sushil Doshi, Indian journalist, writer, and sports commentator along with other members of the Shahra family. This book is primarily aimed at offering saintly wisdom and guidance to lead a content and happy life.
"Vedantic thought reiterates the need to 'move on' in life to discover your true potential. The wisdom of Vedanta can simplify even the most complicated challenges of life. Simplicity & Wisdom as a book can serve the purpose of being a ready reckoner to rely on, to deal with complex emotional challenges of our day-to-day life", said Swami Omanand Ji.
"Wisdom of spiritual Masters like Late Guru Swami Pragyananand ji is a heritage of entire humanity. I am privileged to be the means to bring it in public space by the medium of this book. Through this book, my objective is to help promote Vedantic Wisdom and thus simplify life's most complex challenges", said Dinesh Shahra, Eminent Industrialist & Philanthropist on the occasion of the launch. This story is provided by BusinessWireIndia.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU