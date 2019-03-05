Sagar Hospitals appoints Ravindra Pai as CEO

Bengaluru's leading multi-specialty provider, Hospitals, has appointed as its new Chief Officer (CEO) recently. The announcement comes at a time when is aggressively looking at consolidating its 'position' by building a strong roadmap and leading the way for future growth.

Ravindra Pai's latest stint was with as its at Sheshadripuram Branch in Bengaluru. Armed with a three-decade-long experience in the and retail space, he has worked with some of the finest companies in India, such as Johnson & Johnson, Thermax Culligan Water Technologies, Goodlass Nerolac Paints, and His 13-year-long experience with included the management of local and international marketing, development, and operations. He played a key role in the three Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditations awarded to the

As a leader, Pai has demonstrated his exceptional skills in managing strategic units. From market forecasts and intelligence to customer evaluation and improvement programmes, the man is passionate about adopting best practices that set high standards for an organization.

"We are delighted to welcome onboard. This is a significant milestone as we strengthen our efforts to scale our organization and drive long-term sustainable growth. With his extensive experience in different verticals of the industry, we are confident that our newly-appointed will help the organization to further evolve into a world-class provider." said, D Premachandra Sagar, Vice Chairman, Hospitals.

"As the in continues to change at a rapid pace, we need to align our strategies with the ground realities as well as global competition. We are thrilled to have join our leadership team and drive our operations of our vertical. His successful track record of scaling and delivering is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to his rather successful stint with us", added Ishiqa Multani, Director, Sagar Hospitals.

Counted among Bengaluru's finest state-of-the-art healthcare centres, since its launch at Jayanagar in 2002, Sagar Hospitals has grown to become one of the most recognised and trusted household names in the "I am honoured and excited to take on this new role," said Ravindra Pai, CEO, Sagar Hospitals.

"Aspiring to mirror the mega success of their Education vertical Sagar is on the rush to expand its Healthcare footprint across They currently operate through various formats like Hospitals, Clinics, Home Health and Pharmacy. This role throws enough challenges for growth in the Healthcare space both in terms of opportunity and capability that Sagar as a group can leverage. We would like to look at expanding in each vertical and tap the current market. There is potential to unlock the value for each format", said Pai.

Sagar Hospitals' vision is to create a premier, that achieves excellence in patient care as well as medical education. Whether it's leading-edge 24-hours emergency services and Home Health Care service, or the unique Day Care (short stay) service, Sagar Hospitals has pioneered myriad efforts to bring quality, efficiency, and reliability into the booming sector. This story is provided by BusinessWireIndia .

