Amit Shah expresses grief over Bhatpara killings, constitutes three-member committee

The (BJP) has constituted a three-member committee that would visit West Bengal's on June 22 and submit a report after visiting the violence-hit area.

Amit Shah, the BJP president, on Friday, expressed grief over the killing of two party workers in Bhatpara, which witnessed violent clashes between two groups yesterday.

" has expressed his grief over the killings of two party workers in Bhatpara," the party said in a statement.

The committee would consist of the party's Members of Parliament- Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia, and

Two people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling and the BJP in area, Barrackpore of West Bengal's North 24 district.

During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired. In response, police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, was promulgated in and station areas yesterday to restore order in the localities.

and the BJP have blamed each other for the violent incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)