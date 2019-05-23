Early trends show comfortable lead for BJP, Rahul ahead in Wayanad

The (BJP) has taken an early lead as counting of the ballot for the 542 Lok Sabha seats gathered pace across the country began on Thursday.

The BJP was leading in 206 seats while the Indian was placed second in the list with 55 seats according to officials trends of 371 constituencies.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is surging on 39 seats, while BSP and SP are ahead on eight and two seats, respectively. is leading on one seat out of the total 80, maximum for a state in the country.

BJP is leading in 22 seats and in 2 out of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the home state of

was leading on 13 seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was ahead on 13, at 9:30 am.

Other parties such as Shiromani Akali Das, Mizo Front and Jammu and Kashmir Conference are leading in one seat.

According to early trends, Congress is leading in Kerala's Wayanad constituency by over 5,000 votes. is also leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

Congress is trailing behind BJPs Praygya Thakur by over 3,000 votes in Besides, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and from are trailing.

In the national capital, BJP's is leading from South and BJP's Parvesh Verma is ahead from West

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

