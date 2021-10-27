Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of on Wednesday morning.

The Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

" of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

