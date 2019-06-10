East Central trains rescheduled on Jun 11 for subway construction

East Central Railway will witness traffic cum power block from 09.10 a.m. to 03.10 p.m. on Tuesday (June 11) for construction of limited height subway, officials said in a statement.

Due to the traffic cum power block, as many as eight trains have been rescheduled/diverted.

"Consequently, trains scheduled to run on the section will remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, regulated or re-scheduled," Deepak Kumar, Chief PRO, Northern Railway informed.

The 14006 - Sitamarhi Lichchavi express train journey commencing on June 10 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 14005 Sitamarhi - Lichchavi express train journey commencing on June 12 will also stand cancelled.

The 12565 Darbhanga - Bihar Sampark Kranti express train journey commencing on Tuesday will be diverted to run via Muzaffarpur-Paniya Hawa-Gorakhpur.

The 19165 Ahemadabad-Darbhanga Sabarmati express train journey commencing on Tuesday will be regulated for 120 minutes en route, while the 15715 Kishangarh-Ajmer Garib Nawaz express train journey will be regulated for 60 minutes en route, the statement mentioned.

The 12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali express train journey commencing later today will be rescheduled to depart from at 10.50 p.m. as opposed to 07.50 p.m. Also, the 12562 New Delhi- Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani express train will be rescheduled to depart from at 11.40 p.m. instead of 08.40 p.m.

