DUSU chief meets Yogi, gets assurance for 1,000-bedded hostel

UP has promised to construct a hostel with 1,000 beds for the students of the state studying in (DU) colleges, Post-Graduate Departments, and research scholars, said (DUSU) on Monday.

Singh, who met Adityanath in Lucknow, briefed him about the shortage of hostel facility for the students from the state in DU. "The has promised to ensure that a hostel with a capacity of 1,000 berths is constructed. He has asked the university administration to come up with the proposal in this regard," he said.

Referring to the proposal given to Chief Minister Yogi, DUSU and ABVP leader Singh said: "A large number of students of get admission in DU every year but very few of them get the seats in hostels, given the shortage of the facility in the university."

Singh said that the estimated cost of the hostel has been pegged at Rs 48 crore. He said that the hostel would be a big relief for the poor students coming from the weaker sections of the society for whom living in private accommodation is a major problem.

