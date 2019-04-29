EC issues notice to Giriraj Singh over his 'Muslim' remark, asks him to reply within 24 hours

The (ECI) on Monday issued a notice to for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Muslims and asked him to submit an explanation within 24 hours.

The Commission raised objections over Singh's statement made on April 24 in Begusarai from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha election.

In an apparent attack on Muslims, Singh had reportedly said: "...Whosoever does not say Vande Mataram, cannot worship motherland. My father and grandfather died at Simaria ghat and no grave was built for them. But you need three-arm's-length of land. If you could not do it, then the country will never forgive you..."

A section of the Muslim is against saying Vande Matram calling it un-Islamic.

The Commission in its notice quoted a Supreme Court's order where the top court held that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making any statement during electioneering.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections.

"It has been informed that FIR has been lodged against you under Sections 125, 123 (A), of the RP Act, 1951 and Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 171C, 188, 298 and 505(ii) of the IPC Act in Begusarai Nagar Thana," the notice read.

The Commission has given 24-hour time to the to submit an explanation in the matter.

The polling is currently underway in Begusarai. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

