EC should take action against Azam Khan: Mehbooba Mufti

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should take action against SP leader Azam Khan for his 'khaki' remark against Jaya Prada, said PDP president and former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.
"The Election Commission of India (ECI) is doing good work. It should also take strict action against the statement made by Azam Khan about Jaya Prada," said Mehbooba while talking to reporters here.
During an election rally at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, SP leader Khan said: "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****."
An FIR has also been filed against Azam Khan for making a derogatory comment against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who is seeking election from Rampur on the BJP ticket. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also issued a notice to Khan on Monday, seeking his reply on his comment on Jaya Prada.
