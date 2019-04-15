EC should take action against Azam Khan: Mehbooba Mufti

The (ECI) should take action against Khan for his 'khaki' remark against Jaya Prada, said and former J-K on Monday.

"The (ECI) is doing good work. It should also take strict action against the statement made by Khan about Jaya Prada," said Mehbooba while talking to reporters here.

During an election rally at in Uttar Pradesh, Khan said: "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****."

An FIR has also been filed against Khan for making a derogatory comment against Jaya Prada, who is seeking election from on the BJP ticket. The Commission for Women (NCW) also issued a notice to Khan on Monday, seeking his reply on his comment on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)