Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday filed defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his comment that "all thieves shared the Modi surname" in Patna Civil Court.
Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "I have filed a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In an affidavit, I have stated that Rahul had said all people having surname Modi are thieves. His statement has hurt the sentiments of people. Besides, it has also hurt the watchmen in Bihar."
While addressing an election rally at Kolar on April 13, the Gandhi scion had said, "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."
In the wake of this comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rahul maligned the "backward community" he hails from.
"The Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. The Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste. This time they have crossed the limits and abused the entire backward society," Modi said at a rally in Solapur on Wednesday.
