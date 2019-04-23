ED again summons Chanda Kochchar, husband in ICICI-Videocon case

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar next week in connection with a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.
Sources said while Chanda has been asked to appear before officials on May 3, Deepak Kochchar and his brother Rajiv have been asked to depose on April 30 before the investigating agency's Mumbai office.
They will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The loan controversy erupted after shareholder activist Arvind Gupta had alleged that Chanda Kochhar, sitting on the bank's credit committee in 2012, influenced a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon group in return for a deal in NuPower Renewables, a clean-energy firm run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.
The investigating agency is also probing several former and current senior executives of the bank, including current Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank Sandeep Bakshi and current chief of New Development Bank of BRICS KV Kamath.
