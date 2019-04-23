ED again summons Chanda Kochchar, husband in ICICI-Videocon case

The (ED) has summoned former and her husband next week in connection with a case related to a loan fraud.

Sources said while Chanda has been asked to appear before officials on May 3, and his brother have been asked to depose on April 30 before the investigating agency's Mumbai office.

They will record their statements under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

The loan controversy erupted after shareholder activist had alleged that Chanda Kochhar, sitting on the bank's credit committee in 2012, influenced a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the in return for a deal in NuPower Renewables, a firm run by her husband

The investigating agency is also probing several former and current senior executives of the bank, including current Managing Director and of Sandeep Bakshi and of of BRICS KV Kamath.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)