'Studio Ayana' launches lehengas and Kanjivarams for this wedding season

With an endless summer almost at the door-step, Chennai's fashion label 'Studio Ayana' launches its summer bridal collection for the brides to be, bridesmaids and the men folks attending the grand Indian summer wedding.

Priced at Rs 30,000 upwards, the collective for the 'Brides to Be' looks as special as their big day, with most coveted and exquisitely embellished Lehengas and Kanjivarams, all curated to make their bridal journey a memorable one. Intricately hand worked Banaras brocade skirt and blouse sets with organza silk embroidered whimsical dupattas, the bridal collection comes in deep traditional colours mixed with bold and vibrant combinations.

With colour coded theme weddings in vogue these days, Studio Ayana's summer wedding collective, includes an ensemble that matches the bride's costume and wedding theme.

Whilst, the series has Quirky Indo western outfits in floral organza silk skirts complementing with hand embroidered crop tops in the price range of Rs 15,000 - 25,000, the collective for men boasts of Matka silk kurta pant sets with floral and hand embroidered jackets that are custom made and priced at Rs. 8000/- onward.

Free design consult will be offered by our in-house expert designers for bridal and wedding wear till May 5, 2019.

