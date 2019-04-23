Hitachi launches new range of smart and expandable inverter AC

Johnson Controls- India, manufacturer of India's 3rd largest selling air-conditioner brand 'Hitachi', recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and expandable Inverter AC solutions in the capital.

With the launch of its all new range of most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the organization aims to bring about a revolution in industry and to become India's leading HVAC brand.

is an already established, premium brand with more than 30 years of legacy in As a part of its growth strategy, post the global joint venture between Johnson Controls, U.S. and Hitachi, Japan, the company has been taking big initiatives to fortify the company's leadership in the market.

" cooling and heating has always strived to improve the indoor air experience for its consumers. This year, to provide benefits of an air which is clean, fresh, silent, odourless and surround, Hitachi cooling and heating has introduced 'Hitachi air' concept for a perfectly balanced and harmonious indoor air experience," said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi

"With the transcending trend toward Inverter ACs, our all 5 Star ACs in the new line up are expandable Inverter ACs which is designed specially to perform in extremely hot conditions of the Northern Plains and extremely hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas", he added.

"This new series provides comfort with 60 per cent faster cooling, 20 per cent more moisture removal and 10 per cent higher performance than other standard inverter air conditioners", he said.

Hitachi's innovative range of are eco-friendly products, which are designed for optimum cooling comfort with efficiency. Hitachi Expandable Inverter AC has been designed to provide maximum comfort even at 52 degree Celsius ambient conditions of the northern plains or the hot humidity of the coastal areas.

To expand its reach in tier 2 and 3 markets, Hitachi has launched many new products in its inverter air conditioner range which are designed to cater needs of the first-time buyer and mid-segment AC buyer. With close to 100 models in its RAC line-up, Hitachi is committed to provide Air conditioning solutions to every segment of consumer.

