ED files complaint against ABC Cotspin Rs 804 cr bank fraud

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches Rs. 2.09 crore assets of Rajasthan firm
Gautam Khaitan arrested in fresh money laundering case, sent to 2-day ED custody
ED gets two-day custody of Khaitan in fresh money laundering case
Hoshiarpur land acquisition scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 37 cr
ED attaches properties worth Rs 42 cr in Manesar land case
-
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed prosecution complaint against Ahmedabad based Cotspin Private Limited in an alleged money laundering and bank fraud case worth over Rs 804 crore before the special court.
The prosecution complaint was filed under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) against absconding director of Cotspin Ashish Sureshbhai Jobanputra for criminal conspiracy and cheating.
Ashish and a few State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda officials are being investigated by the ED on the basis of two FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bank Securities and Fraud Cell, Mumbai.
The initial probe has revealed that out of the 'Proceeds of Crime', the accused has siphoned off Rs 79.50 crore to China and Hongkong in the guise of advance foreign remittances for import of goods and foreign agency commission. Whereas against these advances, they have not imported even a single consignment of goods and their claim of agency commission is proved false in the absence of genuine exports.
Further, Ashish was sending foreign remittances to a company named TIS (UK) Impex International Co. Ltd. at its China address which was found to be non-existent. The immovable properties worth Rs 14.50 crore, including two offices one at Nariman Point in Mumbai and other at Ahmedabad's CG Road have been attached under PMLA.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU