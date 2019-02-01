Nafis Fireworks blast: Rescue ops underway, death toll may rise

Rescue operations are underway after three people died and five others are feared trapped in an explosion in a cracker factory in Bisanda, on Thursday.

The blast took place at a factory named 'Nafis Fireworks' at around 6.30 pm, which was located in the residential area of town in Banda district, said police.

Due to a sudden explosion in the factory, the roofs of two nearby houses were blown away and many people got trapped in the debris.

"We came to know that the owner of the had a license to run it and he used to run the factory in a rented house. The family of his landlord has been rescued safely. So far we have recovered three dead bodies," told ANI.

"Nafis was present in the factory during the accident. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, rescue operations team, JCB team and police administration rushed immediately to the spot to undertake the search and rescue operation. We have called Disaster Response Force (NDRF) but we will finish the rescue operation before they reach here," said DIG of Banda AK Roy.

"There are chances that we recover two more dead bodies. We need at least two hours more to finish the operation," he added.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitnesses told that around four to five people were working inside the factory and they are feared to be trapped under the debris.

