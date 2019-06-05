Eid-ul-Fitr: Hamid Ansari, Shahnawaz Hussain, Ghulam Nabi Azad offer prayers at Jama Masjid

Former of Hamid Ansari, senior BJP and Nabi Azad offered prayers at today on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"This is a day to be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm after the Holy month of Ramzan. It's a great thing that everyone celebrates this festival together with immense happiness. On this occasion, I appeal to every citizen of this country that they should live with brotherhood and harmony and celebrate this festival with love" Hussain told ANI.

Three of the officials visited the mosque one after another and offered Namaz. Soon after that, they were seen greeting and wishing other people at

People were seen in large numbers at Delhi's on the occasion of

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of holy month Ramzan, Muslims all around the world celebrate this festival after offering Namaz and breaking their fast.

