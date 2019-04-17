Election Commission has been compromised says DMK

A day after her house was raided by Income Tax, on Wednesday said it was political vendetta and alleged that a "compromised" was acting on the "whims and fancies of the BJP" to target opposition leaders.

Speaking to ANI, said: "Over the last five years, practically every government agency has been exploited and they have become the part of BJP and its whims and fancies. CBI, ED, all have been compromised and only opposition leaders have been targeted repeatedly."

Terming Tuesday's raid on her house as political vendetta, she said, "After the announcement of elections, only opposition leaders and candidates are being raided. This has created doubts in my mind."

"When IT officials came to my house yesterday, they repeatedly said that they had come to raid candidate. It is very clear that they had come to raid, because I am a candidate from the opposition party. It is a political vendetta," the DMK candidate from Thootukudi.

also slammed the apex poll commission for rescinding the Vellore polls and questioned the timing of the announcement, after all election campaigning had come to an end.

"I don't understand on what basis they have cancelled the election. Repeatedly the EC said that they had not written to the to cancel the election but suddenly after campaigning got over in Tamil Nadu, they announced that Vellore election was cancelled. This is completely against democracy," she said.

Exuding confidence about Congress- DMK alliance faring well in and Pondicherry, Kanimozhi accused her rivals of distributing money to lure voters.

"There was a large amount of money found at Attappadi and also an AIDMK candidate was caught on a recording talking about money distribution. This shows that the AIADMK and BJP are distributing money and there is no action being taken", said

The DMK candidate from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat, Kanimozhi is the sister of MK Her house at Thoothukudi was raided by the IT department on Tuesday.

