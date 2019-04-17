Delhi likely to witness rain showers and thunderstorm in evening: IMD

" and its adjoining areas are likely to receive rain showers, lightning and later in the day," said Dr Mrityunjaya Mahapatra, (ADG) of the (IMD) on Wednesday.

Giving out information about the in other Northern Indian states, the said that states such as Uttar Pradesh, and northern part of are in danger and expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days and added that they have also alerted states such as and Uttrakhand for the same.

"These activities are taking place in these regions because of the presence of Western Disturbance. The westerly are now moving from Afganistan and towards North- and which is why these states are receiving rains and thunderstorm," he added.

The extratropical storm originating in the region that brings sudden winter rain to the north-western parts of the Indian sub-continent is called Western Disturbance. It is a non-monsoonal precipitation pattern driven by the westerlies.

In his concluding remark, the IMD ADG said that they are sending regular updates to people about the changing of via and suggested that people should take shelter in safe places during the time of lightening and increase in wind speed.

