Electoral bonds are biggest scam of decade: P Chidambaram

Electoral bonds are the biggest scam of the decade, said former Union Finance MinisterP Chidambaram on Saturday, while hit out at the BJP-led Central government.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said: "I have asked my family to tweet this on my behalf. Electoral bonds are the biggest scam of the decade. Purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government. Donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated."

"Donor, who did not donate to the BJP, will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark, it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!," reads Chidambaram's tweet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Chidambaram last month and he is currently in the judicial custody in Tihar jail.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI.

