Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign.

Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chief Minister's post and there is no need for trust motion as we are having majority based on combine strength of the three parties. Ajit Pawar should also resign and return to NCP."

Chavan said, "Ajit Pawar misled Fadnavis and Fadnavis gave false information to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and presented letters of support of NCP MLAs, even though the support was never given by them."

"In the meeting of NCP MLAs today, all except four to five NCP MLAs were present. So this means the NCP MLAs were taken to Raj Bhavan today were told lies," he said.

"Today the Governor should have verified for what purpose the signatures were taken and should also have done physical verification that whom they are supporting. A wrong thing has happened," he said.

"The level of has fallen in Maharashtra and the BJP is responsible for this. They have done the same thing throughout the country," he added.

In a surprise development, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor at Raj Bhavan.

The move came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

