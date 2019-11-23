Two dead, one injured in two separate incidents in Indore

Two people lost their lives while one was severely injured, after falling from buildings in two separate accidents in Indore on Saturday.

In the first incident, two workers Vinod and Pradeep fell while working inside a lift's duct in an under-construction building in the Vijaynagar area.

Both the severely injured workers were taken to a private hospital in the locality, where Vinod breathed his last.

The police are yet to find out the owner of the building and register a complaint in the matter, according to Tehzib Qazi, SHO, Vijaynagar police station.

On the other hand, Ramesh Parmar, who used to live in a building, in the Bhuri Tekri area, constructed for rehabilitating the displaced fell when the wall of his house's gallery gave way while he was watering his plants.

Parmar's family has alleged that the poor construction quality of the building often leads to incidents in which people are injured.

The victim fell down from several feet leading to his death on the spot.

