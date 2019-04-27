Majority Americans oppose Trump's impeachment: Poll

A majority of Americans have said they opposed calls for to launch proceedings against in the wake of probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a new poll revealed.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday said that 37 per cent of Americans favoured the process that could lead to impeachment, a slight dip over the past month, while 56 per cent said they opposed the idea, about the same as a month ago.

Support for is higher among Americans younger than 40 than among those older. It is highest among African Americans, 69 per cent of whom say they favour it.

The strongest opposition to comes from white evangelical Christians, white men without college degrees, white mainline Protestants and white Catholics.

House Democrats are grappling with the question of how to proceed in light of Mueller's findings and the public release of the redacted report, which detailed multiple examples of potential obstruction of justice.

Roughly six in 10 Democrats said they supported the initiation of such an investigation in the House, with 53 per cent saying they held that view strongly.

Meanwhile, nearly ninein 10 Republicans oppose impeachment, with 78 per cent strongly opposed.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the Mueller investigation, both as it was taking place and since, calling the matter a "witch hunt" and allegations of collusion a "hoax".

The President's credibility is called into question by a majority of Americans, with 58 per cent saying they believed he has lied to the public about matters under investigation by Mueller.

One in three believed he has told the truth.

Meanwhile, the poll also showed that Mueller received positive marks from Democrats and Republicans, with 53 per cent of Democrats, 56 per cent of Republicans and 51 per cent of independents saying they believe the report was fair and even handed.

On the question of whether Trump tried to obstruct Mueller's probe, 47 per cent said he did try to interfere while 41 per cent said he did not.

In The Washington Post-ABC poll, Trump's overall approval rating stands at 39 per cent, a statistically insignificant change from January, when it was 37 per cent.

The poll was conducted by telephone April 22-25 among a random national sample of 1,001 adults.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)