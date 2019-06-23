Encephalitis death toll mounts to 129 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

With one more death at government-run and Hospital (SKMCH) in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) mounted to 129 in district.

As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109 while 20 children died at in the district due to the

had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the

He had also given directions to the department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

The is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)