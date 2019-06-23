JUST IN
20 turtles seized from Mumbai's Crawford Market, one held

ANI  |  General News 

As many as 20 Indian roofed turtles and a parrot were seized from Crawford Market (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market) here on Saturday, police said.

The raid was conducted by the state forest department, Wildlife Mumbai and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau with the help of an animal welfare NGO. One person has been arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 06:34 IST

