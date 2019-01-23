JUST IN
Cabinet okays MoU with Kuwait for increased safeguards for Indian domestic workers
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramullah

ANI 

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Binnar top area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah district.

Two or three terrorists are reported to be trapped in the vicinity.

This comes a day after security forces gunned down six terrorists, including brother of an IPS officer in two separate encounters in Shopian and Budgam districts of the state.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019.

