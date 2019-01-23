Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramullah

-
ALSO READ
Shootout at Jammu and Kashmir army camp
J-K: Six terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Police warn action against uploading of execution videos
Body of another militant recovered in Baramullah; 5 ultras killed: Army
Under NDA regime, all past records of ceasefire violations have been broken: Cong
-
An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Binnar top area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah district.
Two or three terrorists are reported to be trapped in the vicinity.
This comes a day after security forces gunned down six terrorists, including brother of an IPS officer in two separate encounters in Shopian and Budgam districts of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU