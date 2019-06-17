Engaging in violence with doctors who are there to save lives isn't acceptable: Harsh Vardhan

Dr on Monday said he was against violence on doctors and had conveyed the same to and other medical associations in a meeting in

"Being a I have shared my views regularly with the doctors, (IMA) and and other medical organisations. Any person who thinks objectively will understand that engaging in violence with doctors who are there to save lives is not acceptable," told ANI here.

Meanwhile, IMA held a pan- doctors strike on Monday in solidarity with the doctors protesting in across the country continue to be disrupted due to the strike.

Talking about the deaths due to in Bihar, said the Centre wants to set up a specialized research unit in to find out the cause behind the and was going to send another specialized team to carry out the same.

"Our teams are already stationed there, I myself went there to meet the patients and doctors from AIIMS Patna to figure out the future course of action. We are again sending another team to research and find out the reason behind this of Encephalitis," Harshvardhan said.

The death toll due to in Muzaffarpur rose to 100 on Monday, officials said.

Sunil Kumar Shahi, at and Hospital (SKMCH), said, "Death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur has risen to 100."

According to official data, 83 children have died in and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 have lost their lives in in the city.

