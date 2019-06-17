SC declines for second time urgent hearing to PIL against EVM use in polls

The on Monday declined for a second time urgent hearing to an advocate's plea against the conduct of through machines (EVMs).

A vacation bench of Justices and said that the matter will be listed in due course after the court's recess.

The court had on Friday refused an urgent hearing to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by ML Sharma.

In his petition, Sharma, citing provisions under 61 A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, contended that the should not have replaced ballot papers with EVMs since the RPA specifically mentions ballot paper.

