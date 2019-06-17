JUST IN
SC declines for second time urgent hearing to PIL against EVM use in polls

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Monday declined for a second time urgent hearing to an advocate's plea against the conduct of Lok Sabha elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said that the matter will be listed in due course after the court's recess.

The court had on Friday refused an urgent hearing to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate ML Sharma.

In his petition, Sharma, citing provisions under 61 A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, contended that the Election Commission should not have replaced ballot papers with EVMs since the RPA specifically mentions ballot paper.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:19 IST

