Engine snag in aircraft forces Rahul Gandhi to return to Delhi

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was on his way to Bihar on Friday to address a rally, had to return to Delhi after the aircraft carrying him developed a snag.

He tweeted, "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We have been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience."

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 11:53 IST

