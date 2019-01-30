Gandhi for Youth by Dr Jawahar Surisetti

Dr and Religion of Youth kickstart a series of events under "Gandhi for Youth" (GfY) across the world through the launch of a video "Gandhiji, Give us a chance" today through a World Premier release at 5 pm on the channel Religion of Youth (ROY).

The concept Gandhi is the only single largest globally accepted phenomenon of leadership in the world. Across nations, he is respected for his clear vision and the democratic and non-violent way of leading a mass movement which could ultimately achieve us a Free

But the sad part is that we have reduced to be a symbol that is celebrated on particular days of the year. This is more so because of a burgeoning youth population born from parents who were born post-independence and did not identify too much with the freedom struggle except from what we read in history textbooks. So, for the past two generations not directly in touch with the freedom struggle and due to some political insinuations on the other side of Gandhi, the youth has lost touch of this great phenomenon that is highly respected the world over.

That is the reason in the 150th year since Gandhiji's birth, Dr brings forth the concept "GfY" signifying "Gandhi For Youth". He plans activities from the death anniversary of to in 2019. He plans to repackage the concept called Gandhi as per the youth likes and dislikes to create a connect.

A good example is the Munnabhai franchise by Rajkumar Hirani which struck the chord with the young population with the Gandhigiri concept packaged beautifully to the current scenario. With 70% youth in the country, if they could be able to identify with Gandhism then the best known identification of will be revived from just being the hero for a couple of days in the year.

in the form that we present today is not creating interest enough to gain attention of the youth. It has remained the domain of politicians alone. Yes to present Gandhi in a youthful way will need an image makeover which is not difficult because was much ahead of his time and relevant today too. Those who use Gandhi for vested interests will raise a hue and cry because they want to retain the age old image.

But what is the use of retaining a museum image of it does not rejuvenate the youth of today. Are we not wasting Gandhi? Mahatma is India's Bapu and while the whole world adores him and follow him even today, if we alienate our youth from this phenomenon it is the failure of the previous generations not to have been able to do so. Hence GfY by Dr and Religion of Youth.

