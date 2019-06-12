Equities end three days of rally, Sensex falls by 194 points

Equity benchmark indices ended three days of the rally on Wednesday with selling pressure witnessed in banking, auto and realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed 194 points lower at 39,757 while the sank 59 points to settle at 11,906.

At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the negative zone. Realty fell by 2.05 per cent, auto by 1.13 per cent and 1.02 per cent.

Shares of fell 7.8 per cent intraday after the company moved the seeking an urgent listing of a plea filed against it. The petition alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

sank 6.8 per cent to Rs 87.5o per share after the company's statutory & Co Chartered (PwC) resigned with effect from Tuesday.

Shares of were locked in the lower circuit for the fifth straight day, down 9.89 per cent at Rs 33.25 apiece after downgraded the corporate family ratings to B2 from B1. It also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

shed over 3 per cent after global rating agency Moody's on Tuesday placed its foreign currency issuer rating of Ba1 under review for downgrade.

The other which lost were Bharti Infratel, and

However, gained 2.7 per cent while GAIL was up 1.4 per cent. The other gainers were ONGC, and

Meanwhile, most Asian markets were in the red with Japan's Nikkei down 0.3 per cent and blue chips falling 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.7 per cent as demonstrators stormed roads next to government offices to protest against a bill that would allow people to be sent to for trial.

Investors turned cautious after US said on Tuesday that he was holding up a trade deal with and had no interest in moving ahead unless agrees to four or five major points.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)