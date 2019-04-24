Stock markets in the green but subdued in lacklustre trading

Equity benchmark indices snapped their two-day fall and opened in the green on Wednesday following global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 83 points at 38,648 while the NSE Nifty gained 23 points to 11,599.

Sectoral indices were mixed on the National Stock Exchange with auto, FMCG, metals, and pharma in the red.

Among stocks, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Housing Finance and gained some ground.

However, Tata Motors, Grasim, Hero MotorCorp, Maruti and lost.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rose were after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and 500 indexes.

Investors remain concerned after the on Monday told buying countries of Iranian to stop purchases by May 1 or face economic sanctions. That has pushed Brent above 74 dollars a barrel.

