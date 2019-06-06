Stocks plunge despite RBI rate cut, financials under pressure

Equity benchmark indices were dragged down by financial stocks in afternoon trade on Thursday even though the Reserve of India (RBI) reduced repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in its second bi-monthly monetary policy meet of fiscal 2019-20.

The BSE Sensex closed 554 points down at 39,529 while the lost points to 11,844.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty PSU fell 4.9 per cent, 2.3 per cent and financial service 2.3 per cent.

Shares of tumbled nearly 20 per cent after rating agency cut its creditworthiness citing delays or likely defaults in serving debt availed from banks.

Stocks of also fell as much as 15.86 per cent after rating agencies ICRA and Crisil slashed their outlook on the company's commercial paper programme.

GAIL slipped 11.5 per cent while Housing Finance was down 7.7 per cent.

closed 6.8 per cent lower, down 5.8 per cent, down 4.5 per cent and down 1.7 per cent.

However, marginal gains were witnessed in Coal India, Hero MotorCorp, and

Many investors said the RBI's move to cut interest rates marginally is unlikely to stimulate demand in the near-term due to absence of quick resonance in financial market. While banks are struggling with high non-performing assets, are struggling with solvency issues leading to credit freeze, they said.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors feared a looming US trade war with which could further depress global growth. Japanese and Chinese shares dipped while they were flat in Hong Kong, a day after US stocks closed higher.

On late Wednesday, sentiment soured after a meeting between US and Mexican officials ended with scant sign of progress.

