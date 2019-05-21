SAIL awards Hi-Tech Pipes with 'Top Performer Award'

(NSE

The company has received 'Top Performer Award' for being one among the largest customer for Hot Rolled Coils on PAN basis in Financial year 2018-19 from Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Limited (SAIL), the largest company in and one of the Maharatna's of the country's Central Public Sector Undertakings.

In this event, emphasized that SAIL is proud of its association with Hitech and reaffirm that the relationship of both the organization has been built over mutual trust, transparency and prosperity.

"The company is delighted to be facilitated by SAIL, the largest company in India & we will continue our journey of success by adopting latest technology, doing continuous product innovation and having customer-centric approach", said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Managing Director, Hitech Pipes Ltd.

