US warns Turkey of facing 'very negative' consequences over S-400 deal

The on Wednesday warned that will have to face "very real and very negative consequences" if finalises the purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air

In a statement, the State Department said, "We have said that the S-400 defence system, the acquisition of that would have serious consequences for the US and NATO's defence relationship with "

"We're clearly willing to engage with them and have continued to engage regarding our concerns on this acquisition, but there will be very real and very negative consequences if that happens," it added.

has repeatedly rejected US ultimatums for cancelling S-400 shipments and the purchase of American Patriot batteries instead. However, Kremlin condemned to the US ultimatum on Wednesday by calling it unacceptable, reports.

In December 2017, and signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air to Turkey. Since then, the and NATO have criticised Turkey's move, citing security concerns and incompatibility with NATO air

had earlier threatened Turkey with sanctions for its planned acquisition of S-400s and repeatedly said it may delay or cancel the sales of aircraft to Turkey is one of the seven states that participate in the program.

Turkish on last Saturday told that the S-400 deal with was done and wouldn't change.

"There is absolutely no question of [Turkey] taking a step back from the S-400 purchase. That is a done deal," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

He also said Turkey and would jointly produce S-500 defence systems after Ankara's controversial purchase of the S-400s from

