EVM tampering claim kicks up a row; Delhi Police to investigate

The on Tuesday said it will investigate the claim made by a self-proclaimed hacker that the EVMs can be tampered with, as a political row erupted over the issue.

Amid the claims by the so-called hacker, there were renewed calls by some Opposition parties for finding an alternative to the EVMs, including the return to the use of ballot papers, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

" have received a complaint from the of The legal action is being taken under section 505 of IPC in the matter. Further, an investigation shall be conducted as per law," it said in a statement.

Section 505 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) deals with public mischief aimed at creating fear or inciting the public to commit an offence.

The police statement came after the of (ECI) requested it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the claim made by one on Monday in during a hackathon which was attended by

"Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the commission that allegedly one Mr claimed (at the event in London) that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVMs used in in India," the said in its letter to the police.

Shuja had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how machines (EVMs) used in could be tampered with.

The ECI rubbished the claim made by Shuja, asserting that the machines are fool-proof and manufactured following rigorous Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Shuja's another claim that he had worked in the Limited (ECIL) was also rubbished by the public sector company.

"It's certified from the records that that (he) has neither been on rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor he, in any way, associated in design & development of EVMs," the ECIL said in a statement.

The (FPA) also issued a statement on Tuesday, dissociating itself from the claims made by Shuja at the event organised by the IJA.

"The strongly disassociates itself with any claims made by the during the #IJA event in yesterday. Not one of the masked speaker's accusations has so far been corroborated," the FPA tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the presence of Sibal at the event where the EVM tampering claim was made has triggered a major political row, with the BJP questioning whether it was a "Congress-sponsored event designed to insult the popular mandate of 2014."

"What was Mr doing there? In what capacity was he present there? I believe he was monitoring the situation on behalf of party," said addressing a press conference here.

Prasad went on to add, "Is the Congress-sponsored event designed to insult the popular mandate of 2014?"

Sibal also held a press conference, saying that he had been invited to the event and that is why he attended it.

The claim by the self-styled hacker prompted to urge the to look for an alternative to EVM, contending that these machines are a threat to a vibrant democracy.

"If someone has raised a question, then it must be looked into why a developed country like is not using EVMs. It is not a question of a political party. It is a question of having trust in democracy. and the government should take a decision," Akhilesh said in

SP's ally supremo too spoke on similar lines.

"Keeping democracy's larger interest in mind, it is essential to look into the EVM issue so that it gets resolved soon. It is possible to validate ballot paper but it is not possible with EVM. We demand should hold 2019 using ballot paper; our demand should be taken into consideration," told in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)