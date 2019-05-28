Malinga shares tips with Stoinis

Veteran pacer shared tips with all-rounder about how to send down a slower ball after lost to by five wickets in their final ICC Men's warm-up game.

The unusual pair hung back after the match and practised a few deliveries. Malinga uses slow ball variation as his wicket-taking option. During the 12th edition of the (IPL) final, the Sri Lankan pacer unleashed the delivery on the last ball which helped Mumbai Indians secure a one-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.

"Variations is very important in the short-format game. During IPL also he (Stoinis) had wanted to know how I bowl (it). I wanted to give him tips - that's how moves forward," ICC quoted Malinga, as saying after the match on Monday evening.

"Whoever wants to know, I will help them. I'll share tricks on how to bowl slow balls, which situation you will use it, why you want to use the slow one," he said.

Despite being 35 years old, Malinga has ensured with his variations he remains one of the most intelligent bowlers in the death overs. When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training.

He sends down at least "12 to 18 balls" and challenges himself to focus and be accurate even after getting tired following a practice session.

"Skill comes first, then you have to analyse the game. That's two things a bowler needs to (do well). is a batsman's game but bowlers can change the game, he added.

is scheduled to run from May 30 to July 14 in the UK. will begin its campaign against at Cardiff Wales Stadium, while will take on at Ground on June 1, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)