Kent crowned Women's County champions

Successive victories away at Yorkshire and helped Kent clinch their eighth Women's title after winning every game in the competition with one fixture left to play.

This result means that Kent will bring the trophy back after a three-year absence. The Tamsin Beaumont-led side's final match will be a local derby clash against in on June 2, where they will be crowned champions in front of a home crowd.

The game against Yorkshire on Monday started with Kent winning the toss and electing to field. made the first breakthrough, taking the scalp of captain for six. and built a 45-run stand before dismissed Lamb (33), who was caught behind by

Rowson then got rid of Boyce (20), who was also caught behind, before excellent saw wickets spread around, including England international Lancashire's tail showed little resistance and were all out 161 in 49.2 overs. Rowson was the pick of Kent's bowlers with figures of 4/24.

In reply, an opening stand of 48 between and Davidson-Richards put Kent well ahead of the required rate to set up almost formulaic innings. No batter scored less than fifteen runs each as finished top-scorer on 54 not out with four boundaries as Kent reached their target of 162 after losing only four wickets and in 43.5 overs.

Earlier, on Sunday, Kent came out victorious by just five runs against Yorkshire at Yorkshire won the toss and elected for field following a rain delay, the match was shortened to 36 overs per side.

Kent got off to the worst possible of starts as was out leg-before to England international for a four-ball duck in the first over. (4) also fell cheaply, leaving Kent on 26/2.

and put Kent back on the right track with a third-wicket stand of 55 before wickets fell at a steady pace. Kent managed a total of 121 all out in their 36 overs.

In reply, a solid start from Yorkshire was ended by all-rounder as she took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batter (20). Off-spinner then took to Yorkshire's middle order, running out (13), out (0) and dismissing caught and bowled for three.

Great to scupper Yorkshire's scoring rate from all of Kent's bowlers included conceding just nine runs from her nine overs, including one maiden, and letting only 14 runs slip from her seven overs, saw Yorkshire end five runs short of their target after their 36 overs.

Belt finished with figures of 3/20, Jelfs (1/9) and Davidson-Richards (1/34) also in the wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)