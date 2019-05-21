Man wanted in robbery, murder case, held

A man wanted in a case of murder and robbery was arrested by the on Monday.

He sustained injuries after being shot at by the police during the operation.

The police were on a lookout after he robbed a man at gunpoint and killed another near Lawrence Road on Monday afternoon.

A case was registered against him under sections 34, 392, 397 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

