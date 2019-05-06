Experience nature in full bloom at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

The Spring-summer season heralds fresh blossoms and vibrant colours, and dips into nature's palette to transform itself into a bountiful, floral universe. Their constant endeavour to patronise the arts has resulted in bloom city, a mall transformed into a magical garden of wildflowers, rare blossoms, bonsai, sacred trees, magnificent, neck-craning floral sculptures and fragrant installations. Enter the mall this season to be teleported to this mystical, tropical, indoor paradise.

Belgian mastery

The cynosure of the aesthetic spring decor is the majestic Tree of Prosperity, a 35-foot high installation consisting of an incredible 3 lakh flowers approximately. Designed by Tomas De Bruyne, the world-renowned from Belgium, this transcendent tree embodies the mysticism of human existence.

"The life of the sacred tree parallels human life," explains the "It is also the source of all life - the sacred tree's shadow and fruit nurture us all, and its deep roots signify our link to our ancestors," said

"My other installation, Gateway to Happiness reflects the multi-level existence we lead, the network of external connections we make and the internal nerve connections we consist of," continues the famed artist, who has worked across the globe.

"Collaborating with Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla to design theses installations has been a great experience for me. The installation is a unique amalgam of aesthetic design and utility which makes it a spectacular visual treat. The mall is so spacious and tastefully designed; it lends itself to my aesthetic vision seamlessly, and complements the installation perfectly," he adds.

Indian excellence

Among the Indian contingent is Baisakhi Ghosh, who calls her art a floral orchestration. Over the years, Ghosh has used life's cyclical journey as a motif for her work. Her sculpture for bloom city, a circle of life, uses the national flower, the lotus, to ponder on the transience of life and the cyclical nature of life-death-and life again, in its eternal continuum.

is known as a miniature paper sculptor, and his papercraft exhibits for bloom city underline the wildness of nature, reminding viewers that man is just one of the many creatures within this natural world. Gole believes that despite the advances of digital technology, the paper will remain a basic material we keep returning to, and so he masterfully crafts paper into miniature 3D sculptures with the minutes detailing.

Internationally recognised Akshita Gandhi's Garden of Equality makes a stunning feminist statement with flowers. The sculpture consists of two forceful wave-shaped towers facing each other, made of a bed of flowers that rise from a chaotic framework of metal, just as women rise from the restrictive shackles of patriarchy. Gandhi's work has been showcased at several international art shows in Dubai, and as well.

The Indian Society's Garden offers another interpretation of floral art in miniature scale, showcasing Japanese tree sculpting through its stunted plants. Displayed in the mall atrium, the aesthetic composition of these exhibits and the expertise involved in nurturing them is tangible.

Flower power

Last but far from least, the unstoppable installation is another wonder that is worth a visit. This installation is put down by an incredible quartet of women - Ananya Birla, whose song the installation takes inspiration from, Juhi Chawla, and Pooja Hegde, who are all part of the Unstoppable music video. It was inaugurated at the mall by Ananya Birla, who came to represent the undying spirit of womankind, and the floral beauty and power that women embody.

"At Phoenix Marketcity, we've always endeavoured to support the art, and this year, the theme of spring-summer has been brought to fruition in the form of Bloom City, a veritable bower of floral synchrony and artistic transcendence that has taken root within the vicinage of the mall. We've worked in conjunction with renowned artists to create installations, sculptures and exhibits that suffuse the decor with an almost-mythic aesthetic," said Gayatri Ruia sharing her views on the decor.

Olfactory treat to the shoppers

This larger than life destination has left no stone unturned to ensure a pleasurable and luxurious spring summer experience for all. As you make your way through the expansive spaces of this mammoth mall, you will be welcomed by aromatic air conditioning which will pique your interest and woo the shopaholic in you.

All in all, a visit to isn't just about shopping anymore; it's about a culture-rich artistic experience. So get your fix of shopping with a side of art today.

