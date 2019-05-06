Stock markets fall on global cues as US-China trade tensions escalate

Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday tracking a selloff in global markets after US vowed to hike tariffs on

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was 314 points down at 38,649 while the Nifty plunged 96 points to 11,615.

slipped 4.5 per cent while Tata Steel, and each were down over 3 per cent.

Yes too was down 2.9 per cent after rating agency last week downgraded the bank's tier-I and tier-II bonds besides infrastructure debt on the deterioration in the credit quality of large ticket borrowers.

that gained marginally were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil, Wipro, and

Meanwhile, shares in Asian markets were treading in the negative zone after Trump's threat to increase tariffs on Chinese imports cast a cloud over talks this week that was expected to finalise a trade deal.

China's shares tumbled more than 3.5 per cent when the market opened after a holiday. The country's equities are already under pressure amid concerns that government stimulus will not be as robust as many had anticipated.

