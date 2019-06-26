Amit Shah holds meeting to review security for Amarnath Yatra

on Wednesday held a review meeting on security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath

Shah is on a 2-day visit to the state where besides reviewing security arrangements for the Amarnath he will also review several development projects in the state.

also was also present in the review meeting.

Before the Home Minister's visit, visited units deployed for security of Amarnath and reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal &

Lt Gen Singh was briefed by commanders on the ground of sound coordination and synergy between all agencies of the government and measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)