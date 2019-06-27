Siddaramaiah wonders how BJP got 9,000 lead from Badami Assembly seat in LS polls

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed surprise over how the BJP got a lead of 9,000 votes from his Assembly constituency in the Lok Sabha polls, despite giving "Panchayat Bhawan, rice and shelter" to the people of the area.

Siddaramaiah, who was addressing a public meeting here, said: "I don't know why you people voted in favor of the BJP. Even in my constituency Badami, BJP got 9,000 votes' lead. We built Panchayat Bhawan in this area. We gave you rice and shelter, but votes went to the BJP. I don't know what they have done in five years."

However, to everybody's surprise, when Siddaramaiah was speaking, a man from the crowd stood up and started arguing with him on why the people voted for the BJP.

The cops present pounced on him, but was freed on Siddaramaiah's request, who asked him to sit down while he continued speaking.

In 2018 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah contested from Badami seat and won the seat by getting over 67,000 votes against BJP's B Sreeramulu. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's got a lead of over 9,000 votes Badami Assembly seat.

