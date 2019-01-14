'Falling gas prices in US is bad news for Russia': Trump takes jibe on FBI probe

United States President Donald Trump on Monday took a jibe at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports that the former was secretly working for Russia.
The statement by the US president came following reports by the New York Times on Friday that the FBI launched a probe whether Trump was working for Russia against American interests, following the dismissal of then FBI director James Comey in May 2017. Comey was leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump wrote that the falling gas prices in his country was a bad news for Russia, but also questioned that why would he do such a thing if he worked for Russia.
The US President took to Twitter saying, "Gas prices drop across the United States because President Trump has deregulated Energy and we are now producing a great deal more oil than ever before. @foxandfriends But this is bad news for Russia, why would President Trump do such a thing? Thought he worked for Kremlin?"
On Thursday (January 13), the US President during a telephonic interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, rebuffed media reports on his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and an investigation by the FBI into his behaviour after he fired the agency's Director James Comey, dubbing them as "all nonsense".
Earlier on Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the US President had gone to "extraordinary lengths" to conceal the specifics of his conversations with Putin in Helsinki in July last year.
As per the report, Trump had impounded the notes on one occasion from the interpreter present at the meetings between the two presidents and directed them to not divulge the details of the talks with other administration officials.
There was "no detailed record, even in classified files" of Trump's one-on-one meetings with the Russian President, according to The Washington Post.
Trump said that he had a "great conversation" with Putin, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, dismissed the report as "inaccurate".
In response, Trump on Saturday blasted the NYT report, calling it "a total sleaze".
"Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin' James Comey, a total sleaze!" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
