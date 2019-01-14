15 killed in Kyrgyz plane crash in west Tehran

As many as 15 people lost their lives in Iran-bound Kyrgyz cargo plane crash in west Tehran on Monday, out of 16-member crew, leaving behind a lone survivor, who is hospitalised, local authorities said.
An official from Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO) told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the condition of anonymity that the Boeing-707 mistakenly landed at Fath Airport in Karaj.
The pilot lost control of the aircraft following which it caught fire and subsequently hit the walls of Payam International Airport near a residential area, the official added.
A spokesman for Iran Emergency Organisation (IEO) Mojtaba Khaledi said the house which was hit by the plane was empty.
"No information has yet been received on the death of people in residential areas adjacent to the airport," he added. More details are awaited.
