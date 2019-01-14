15 killed in Kyrgyz plane crash in west Tehran

As many as 15 people lost their lives in Iran-bound Kyrgyz cargo plane crash in west on Monday, out of 16-member crew, leaving behind a lone survivor, who is hospitalised, local authorities said.

An from Iran's (CAO) told the (IRNA) on the condition of anonymity that the Boeing-707 mistakenly landed at in Karaj.

The pilot lost control of the aircraft following which it caught fire and subsequently hit the walls of near a residential area, the added.

A for Emergency Organisation (IEO) said the house which was hit by the plane was empty.

"No information has yet been received on the death of people in residential areas adjacent to the airport," he added. More details are awaited.

