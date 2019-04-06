No provocative speeches, says J-K Governor to state politicians

is ready to welcome tourists and Lok Sabha elections will be held here in a peaceful manner, said on Saturday. He urged candidates of political parties to desist from making provocative speeches that could "incite terror and threaten peace in the valley".

"Candidates of both parties ( Conference and People's Democratic Party) will be given as much security as they need for the elections. I would request candidates not to make speeches that could incite terror and threaten peace in the valley," he said.

Talking about steps to revive tourism in the state, the told reporters: "We are holding a conference in soon where we will invite from different countries and persuade them to take away the advisories on "

"The ban on the Highway will be reconsidered today," he added.

The terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were killed, followed by a grenade attack in Jammu bus stand had severely impacted the tourism sector in the state.

The have since carried out many counter-terrorism operations in the Valley.

will see polling in 5 phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)