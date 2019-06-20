Singer Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased music video out!

And A previously unreleased version of late and Mercury's song titled 'Time' has been released.

Universal Music, on Thursday, dropped the video for the unreleased version with a new name - ' Waits for No One'.

'Time' was originally recorded by the frontman four decades ago in 1986 for his hit musical and concept album of the same name. The track is the result of two years of tireless hard work by musician, producer, Dave Clark, who also happens to be Mercury's long- friend.

"' Waits For No One' shows at his most compelling; a completely stripped-down performance, accompanied by just a piano, showcasing one of music's most beloved and show-stopping voices," read the caption alongside the official video on YouTube.

According to a blog posted on Mercury's official website, the song is a tribute to the musical force of Mercury; the performance, the drama, the vocal range.

The song comes after the grand success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," a biopic based on the life of Freddie Mercury, who in the film is played by The film, after a massive success on box office, successfully ended collecting a couple of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)