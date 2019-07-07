FIFA Women's World Cup: United States defeat Netherlands, lift title

United States trounced the Netherlands by 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup to lift the title at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais here on Sunday.

This is the fourth time when the United States clinched the World Cup. Before the 2019 triumph, United States won the title in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

The game witnessed a goal-less first half as both restricted each other from scoring. However, the United States came out all guns blazing in the second half as they scored two goals in the second half.

Megan Rapinoe scored the opening goal of the match through a penalty when the game was in the 61st minute. The United States did not stop there as they added another goal after eight minutes to double their lead over the Netherlands. This time, Rose Lavelle scored the goal which put her team in a dominating position.

The match concluded on the same as the Netherlands utterly failed in the match to score even a single goal and consequently, faced a 0-2 defeat in the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)