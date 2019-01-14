Finance secretary Ajay Narayan Jha's term extended, named as member of 15 Finance Commission

-
The Centre has extended the term of Union Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha by a month to February 28 and has also been named as member of 15th Finance Commission.
After his superannuation Jha will join as a member of the 15th Finance Commission from March 1. Jha is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Manipur cadre.
The order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extending the tenure of Jha for a period of one month beyond his superannuation on January 31.
